Aon and Marsh cooperating with Irish fleet probe

Charlie Thomas 7 July 2017

Four brokers including Aon and Marsh have been visited by the European Commission (EC) as part of its investigation into possible breaches of EU antitrust rules in Ireland.

Officials from Brussels and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) have become concerned that the Irish fleet motor market has fallen foul of anti-competitive behaviour.

As reported on 5 July, EC investigators have already questioned a number of motor insurers as part of a probe into potential price fixing.



The Irish...

