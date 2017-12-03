Recent news:

Aon adds Unidelta to European portfolio

John Hewitt Jones 1 December 2017

Aon has made a further European acquisition with the purchase of Swiss brokerage Unidelta AG for an undisclosed sum.

Aon Switzerland has taken a 100 percent interest in the St Gallen-based brokerage, which has a strong focus on personal injury management.

Peter Merkli, chief executive and founder of Unidelta, is set to remain as managing director of the firm and will also be appointed to the management team of Aon Risk Solutions Switzerland.

Unidelta's nine-strong team will move across to...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership