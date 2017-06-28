Recent news:

Antares announces board promotions

Laura Board 28 June 2017

Lloyd's managing agent Antares has promoted internal candidates to the roles of chief operations officer and finance director and added both executives and its chief actuary to its board.

Antares said David Hobbs, previously head of planning and analysis, has become COO. Mike Finch has moved up from the role of finance controller to finance director.

Both men have joined the board, alongside chief actuary Paul Grimsey.

Antares Syndicate 1274 has expanded its capacity to £350mn ($446.3mn) from £135mn at...

