Recent news:

Anbangs Wu steps aside amid detention reports

Ted Bunker 13 June 2017

Anbang chairman Wu Xiaohui has delegated his authority at the giant Chinese insurer to other executives because of "personal reasons" in what may indicate the executive has been officially detained, according to multiple reports citing a statement from the company.

The statement came less than a day after a major publication in China, Caijing, said that Wu had been detained by officials. But the report, which indicated Wu was under investigation, was removed from the publication's website within hours.

According...

