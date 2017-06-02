Recent news:

Anbang chief Wu blocked from leaving China: FT

Ted Bunker 2 June 2017

Chinese authorities have prevented Wu Xiaohui, head of acquisitive insurer Anbang, from leaving the country, the Financial Times (FT) reported today.

Wu has led the company's efforts to expand its overseas asset base and made $6bn in deals last year alone, the paper said.

The FT cited four sources in saying Wu has been barred from leaving China, while a company spokesman has denied the story.

The newspaper noted that personal travel restrictions often accompany official probes of the people...

