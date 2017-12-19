Recent news:

Analysts lower 1.1 pricing expectations

Iulia Ciutina 19 December 2017

Equity analyst meetings in Bermuda have pointed to lower reinsurance pricing increases than initially anticipated at the January renewals, with rate rises in US property in the high single digits and only loss- impacted accounts seeing double-digit growth.

Overall, the consensus among analysts was that management appeared to be less optimistic regarding the 1 January renewals compared to the confidence expressed after the hurricane season.

"US property reinsurance price increases at the upcoming Jan 1 renewals appear likely to be...

