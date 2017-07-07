Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

7 July 2017

Analysts cautiously welcome AmTrust ADC deal

Bernard Goyder 7 July 2017

Equity analysts have responded positively to AmTrust's $400mn adverse development cover (ADC) agreement with Arch-owned reinsurer Premia.

The agreement provides about $400mn in coverage above AmTrust's $6.59bn of carried loss reserves as of 31 March, and will result in a $61mn pre-tax charge against the carrier's second quarter earnings.

AmTrust said the deal became effective on 30 June and covered exposures through to 1 April 2017.

Randy Binner, analyst at FBR Capital Markets, said he had previously modelled $300mn of...

