Recent news:

AmWins signs up Munich Re to property sidecar facility

David Bull 4 July 2017

Wholesale giant AmWins is launching a new facility to offer additional shared and layered property insurance limit with capacity from Munich Re, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

According to sources, the AmWins Sidecar Facility (ASF) will begin accepting risks from 1 July and will be managed by the firm's Special Risk Underwriters MGA, led by Chicago-based Katie Davies.

It effectively replaces the facility that the broker entered into with Nephila Capital in early 2015.

Munich Re's capacity will be provided...

