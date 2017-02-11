Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

11 February 2017

AmWins CEO: London must address bureaucracy

Bernard Goyder 9 February 2017

AmWins CEO Steve DeCarlo has warned that the level of bureaucracy in Lloyd's risks making the market - the wholesale broker's biggest - uncompetitive relative to its peers.

Speaking at The Insurance Insider's InsiderScope conference on 9 February, DeCarlo criticised the way underwriters in London pedantically interpret rules imposed by Lloyd's and the Financial Conduct Authority.

DeCarlo bemoaned requirements placed on AmWins by its London trading partners, quipping: "Am I happy I fill out complaint logs? No. I doubt the...

