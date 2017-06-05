Recent news:

AmTrust weighs exit from public entity business

Dan Ascher 5 June 2017

Embattled US insurer AmTrust, one of the largest providers of workers' compensation cover in the US, is looking to pull out of writing business for public entities as a result of poor performance in the space, The Insurance Insider understands.

The carrier is known to have drawn the ire of brokers by pulling back some workers' compensation quotes for public institutions just over a month before the 1 July renewal date.

It is also thought to be weighing exiting other...

