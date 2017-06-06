Recent news:

AmTrust travails lead to client loss

Dan Ascher 6 June 2017

AmTrust shares have fallen by more than half this year after a series of missteps and scandals that may now be affecting the US insurer's ability to retain its client base.

Brokers Marsh and Alliant are understood to have written to their clients making them aware of events at the New York-based insurer, whose premiums totalled $7.9bn in 2016, with at least one client dropping the carrier.

Click to enlarge The notification follows a tumultuous period for AmTrust, which was...

