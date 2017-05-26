Recent news:

AmTrust shares rally after capital injection

Matthew Neill and Dan Ascher 26 May 2017

Shares in AmTrust surged nearly 15 percent in early trading today as investors signalled their approval of a $300mn capital injection announced yesterday evening.

The stock was trading up 14.6 percent at $14.24 as of 10:22 local time following yesterday's revelation that family of the company's owners the Karfunkels had purchased 24.1 million common shares at a price of $12.45 to "enhance AmTrust's balance sheet and capital base".

The private placement is expected to close today. The insurer said in...

