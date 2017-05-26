AmTrust shares rally after capital injection

Shares in AmTrust surged nearly 15 percent in early trading today as investors signalled their approval of a $300mn capital injection announced yesterday evening.
The stock was trading up 14.6 percent at $14.24 as of 10:22 local time following yesterday's revelation that family of the company's owners the Karfunkels had purchased 24.1 million common shares at a price of $12.45 to "enhance AmTrust's balance sheet and capital base".
The private placement is expected to close today. The insurer said in...
