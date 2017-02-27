Recent news:

AmTrust shares fall 15% after reserve charge

Catrin Shi 27 February 2017

AmTrust shares plunged 15 percent in early trading in New York today as investors reacted to a major fourth quarter earnings miss driven by a $65mn reserve charge.

As of 10am EST, AmTrust shares were down 14.6 percent to $23.63.

Before market opened, the US carrier posted a set of Q4 results that contained a $65mn reserve charge related to its specialty programme book.

Fourth quarter operating earnings at AmTrust plummeted 42 percent year-on-year to $66.3mn, and its operating earnings...

