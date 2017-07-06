Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 July 2017

Search archive

AmTrust sets reserve loss reinsurance deal with Premia

Ted Bunker 6 July 2017

AmTrust Financial has entered into a reinsurance agreement with Premia in which the reinsurer will cover up to $1.025bn in reserve losses, attaching when losses exceed $5.96bn under a deal disclosed today.

The transaction will result in a $61mn pretax charge against second-quarter earnings, AmTrust said. AmTrust said the deal became effective on 30 June and covers exposures through 1 April.

The agreement provides about $400mn in coverage above AmTrust's $6.59bn of carried loss reserves as of 31 March, according...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π