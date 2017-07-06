Recent news:

AmTrust sets reserve loss reinsurance deal with Premia

Ted Bunker 6 July 2017

AmTrust Financial has entered into a reinsurance agreement with Premia in which the reinsurer will cover up to $1.025bn in reserve losses, attaching when losses exceed $5.96bn under a deal disclosed today.

The transaction will result in a $61mn pretax charge against second-quarter earnings, AmTrust said. AmTrust said the deal became effective on 30 June and covers exposures through 1 April.

The agreement provides about $400mn in coverage above AmTrust's $6.59bn of carried loss reserves as of 31 March, according...

