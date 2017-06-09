Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

9 June 2017

AmTrust sells NatGen shares to net $212mn

Ted Bunker 9 June 2017

AmTrust sold about 86 percent of its stake in sister company National General Holdings, a US personal lines insurer, as the embattled specialty carrier works to shore up its balance sheet.

The sale of 10,586,000 common shares of NatGen - equivalent to a 9.9 percent of the New York-based insurer's equity outstanding - brought in around $211.7mn from "unaffiliated third parties" through privately negotiated deals, AmTrust said early today. The company did not provide further details regarding the buyers.

AmTrust...

