Recent news:

AmTrust sells $212mn stake in NatGen

Bernard Goyder 9 June 2017

AmTrust has struck a deal to offload most of its 11.5 percent stake in US personal lines insurer National General Holdings Corp (NGHC), as the embattled insurer works to shore up its balance sheet.

AmTrust has agreed to sell 10,586,000 common shares of sister company NGHC - equivalent to a 9.9 percent stake - for around $211.7mn to "unaffiliated third parties", it said in a statement today.

The sale price of $20 per share represented an 8.3 percent discount to...

