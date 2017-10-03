Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

AmTrust sees cat losses of $40mn to $65mn in Q3

Ted Bunker 3 October 2017

AmTrust Financial Services estimated net catastrophe losses for the third quarter at $40mn to $65mn.

The New York-based carrier said that most of the losses are "related to contracts bound by AmTrust at Lloyd's, which has a multi-event catastrophe coverage for losses in excess of $10mn per event".

In addition, AmTrust noted that its excess of loss programmes effective 1 July provide cat coverage for losses in excess of $20mn, with a per event limit of $830mn.

