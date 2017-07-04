Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

4 July 2017

AmTrust seeks $100mn cat bond debut

Lucy Jones 4 July 2017

AmTrust Financial Services has joined the list of first-time cat bond sponsors in 2017 as it seeks to raise $100mn from Fortius Re II, according to Trading Risk sources.

The proposed insurance-linked securities (ILS) issuance would cover its subsidiaries against named storms and earthquake losses in the US and Canada.

The deal could be used to provide either indemnity per-occurrence cover for the carrier's property book or to insure its workers' compensation portfolio against US quake risks on a modelled...

This article was published as part of issue July 2017/1

