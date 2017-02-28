Recent news:

AmTrust placed on negative outlook after report delay

Matthew Neill 28 February 2017

AM Best has placed US carrier AmTrust on negative outlook after the company delayed the filing of its annual report.

In a statement released this morning AM Best said it had revised the outlook on the financial strength ratings and issuer credit ratings of AmTrust Group and AmTrust Title Insurance Company from stable to negative. It also revised the issuer credit rating of AmTrust Financial Services Company from stable to negative.

AmTrust yesterday pushed back the filing of its annual...

