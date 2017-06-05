Recent news:

AmTrust names Karkowsky as CFO

Charlie Thomas 5 June 2017

AmTrust Financial Services has appointed Adam Karkowsky as executive vice president and chief financial officer, succeeding Ronald Pipoly Jr.

The carrier, whose share price has fallen by more than half this year amid accounting missteps, said Karkowsky's appointment follows a search that involved internal and external candidates.

Karkowsky has been AmTrust's executive vice president for strategic development and M&A since 2011. As part of that role he directed the company's strategic expansion in the US and internationally.

His appointment comes...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership