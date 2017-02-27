Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

27 February 2017

AmTrust misses consensus after $65mn Q4 reserve charge

Catrin Shi 27 February 2017

Fourth quarter operating earnings at AmTrust plummeted 42 percent year-on-year to $66.3mn after it took a $65.0mn charge to strengthen reserves in its specialty programme segment.

Operating earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $0.38, a long way beneath the analyst consensus forecast of $0.73, as cited by MarketWatch.

CEO Barry Zyskind said the firm was strengthening prior-year loss and loss adjustment reserves in its specialty programme segment following extensive internal actuarial reviews.

"As we have noted in the...

