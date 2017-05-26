Recent news:

AmTrust fee business sale an uphill struggle

Adam McNestrie 26 May 2017

AmTrust is likely to find it a challenge to divest a 51 percent stake in its fee business, according to banking sources.

Sources at a range of Wall Street banks expressed extreme scepticism about the willingness of private equity houses to enter into a partnership with AmTrust given the challenges the Nasdaq-listed insurer faces.

A number said that management's early discussions with financial sponsors had failed to yield interest in buying a slim majority stake in the business that AmTrust has implied could be worth $2bn. Potential reputational damage is said to be a concern.

More than one banker suggested that if AmTrust is determined to realise value from the asset then it would have to contemplate a full sale.

Even then, with relatively few buyout firms capable of funding a deal on this scale, AmTrust would be far from assured of finding a new home for the unit.

In addition, sources questioned whether it would be possible to fully separate it out from the broader AmTrust empire.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is handling the mandate to sell the stake in AmTrust's fee business, but to date an investor memorandum has not been released.

As such, the timeline for the sale process remains unclear, and substantial uncertainty remains around what exactly AmTrust will offer to buyers.

AmTrust has faced a torrid period. It was forced to delay regulatory filings, and when it did post its full-year 2016 numbers it had to restate results going back to 2014, reducing recognised net income.

And then on 11 April The Wall Street Journal reported that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission were investigating accounting practices at the insurer.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods analyst Meyer Shields also warned that his analysis of the company's results suggested that it could be under-reserved by hundreds of millions of dollars.

These issues were compounded by a major first quarter earnings miss, with operating earnings per share of $0.32 well down on the Street's $0.60 forecast.

In addition, it emerged that AmTrust had placed Lloyd's Syndicate 2526 - the old AG Doré syndicate - into run-off.

By doing so the company flagged possible issues in a sizeable Lloyd's business that brought together the old Sagicor, ANV and Doré syndicates. These are all among the weaker performers on Lime Street at a time when the whole market is starting to suffer.

AmTrust's 12-month share price high is $28.48, reached in mid-December, but the stock closed yesterday at $12.45.

The company then revealed after close of trading that its founding family would inject $300mn into the business through a private share placement.



The insurer disclosed that it was looking to divest a 51 percent stake in its fee business - deconsolidating the results - on its first quarter earnings call early this month.

In February, CEO Barry Zyskind described the operation involved as "a combination of our administration business and our MGAs", according to a SeekingAlpha.com transcript.



At the same time, CFO Ron Pipoly noted that four MGAs acquired by AmTrust over the years had turned into "great fee businesses".

Fee businesses in the insurance space are attractive to private equity houses because they are strongly cash-generative and can be loaded up with leverage.