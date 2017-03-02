Recent news:

AmTrust completes AmeriHealth Casualty acquisition

Catrin Shi 2 March 2017

AmTrust has completed the acquisition of AmeriHealth Casualty Insurance Company from Independence Health Group for approximately $92.8mn in cash.

AmeriHealth Casualty provides fully insured workers' compensation coverage primarily in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In 2015, AmeriHealth Casualty generated about $116mn of gross written premiums, AmTrust said. The company targets small-to-medium-sized businesses and municipalities.

Under the deal, third-party administrator CompServices will remain with Independence Health, but will provide its services to its self-insured customers as well as AmTrust.

