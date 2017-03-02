Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

2 March 2017

Search archive

AmTrust completes AmeriHealth Casualty acquisition

Catrin Shi 2 March 2017

AmTrust has completed the acquisition of AmeriHealth Casualty Insurance Company from Independence Health Group for approximately $92.8mn in cash.

AmeriHealth Casualty provides fully insured workers' compensation coverage primarily in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

In 2015, AmeriHealth Casualty generated about $116mn of gross written premiums, AmTrust said. The company targets small-to-medium-sized businesses and municipalities.

Under the deal, third-party administrator CompServices will remain with Independence Health, but will provide its services to its self-insured customers as well as AmTrust.

AmTrust chairman, president...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π