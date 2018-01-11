AmTrust: Cheap or Expensive?

Investors and industry observers will be poring over the details
of AmTrust's financials as they assess the offer presented by
Stone Point Capital and the Karfunkel-Zyskind family, but are
likely to find a definitive view on the valuation elusive.
AmTrust's CEO and founding family plan to collaborate with Stone Point to buy out the 57 percent stake held by AmTrust's other shareholders for $1.37bn.
The offered purchase price of $12.25 a share represents a 20.8 percent premium to the closing...
