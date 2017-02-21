Recent news:

AmTrust ANV unit taps Pittinger for underwriter role

Ted Bunker 21 February 2017

ANV Global Services named James Pittinger to the role of underwriting director for the AmTrust-owned North American Managing General Underwriter.

Pittinger, whose appointment was announced with immediate effect, will lead the unit from a New Jersey base as it focuses on management liability and professional lines, the company said.

Pittinger joined the AmTrust unit from the Starr Companies run by Maurice "Hank" Greenberg. Pittinger was a vice president and financial lines division manager for Starr Indemnity and Liability Company in...

