Recent news:

AmTrust allegations unsubstantiated: Maiden

Charlie Thomas 5 June 2017

Maiden Holdings has issued a robust defence of AmTrust, dismissing recent articles written about its sister company as "recycled attacks" originating from short sellers.

In an investor presentation published on its website today, the company said it maintains robust controls, procedures and governance, and that all transactions between Maiden and AmTrust required the review and approval of its independent directors.

It also noted that AmTrust's recent adjustments and weaknesses in its financial reporting were unrelated to Maiden or its financial...

