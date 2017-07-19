Recent news:

AmTrust adds PartnerRes Hickey for strategy role

Dan Ascher 18 July 2017

AmTrust has hired Daniel Hickey as an executive vice president to take on a business strategy and development role, the company said today.

The new recruit joins the embattled insurer from Exor-owned PartnerRe, where he was executive vice president and head of standard lines. He fills a gap left in the executive lineup when Adam Karkowsky was moved up to CFO last month.

In his new role Hickey will be responsible for developing and implementing the New York-based specialty insurer&#...

