Recent news:

American Integrity appoints CFO

Matthew Neill 25 January 2017

Floridian carrier American Integrity has hired Cory Brown as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Brown joins the company from Medmal Direct Insurance Company, a specialist medical malpractice insurer based in Jacksonville, Florida, where he was also CFO.

Prior to that he held the same position at medical malpractice private risk retention, captive manager and third party adjuster Total Captive Solutions.

Brown has also previously held several positions with the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance in the state of...

