2 August 2017

American Financial ups forecasts after record Q2

David Bull 1 August 2017

American Financial Group (AFG) has increased its core net operating earnings per share forecast for the year after a record second quarter performance driven by improved underwriting and investment income in its specialty P&C operations.

The Cincinnati-based insurer said that core net operating earnings were $145mn for the period, up from $113mn in Q2 2016.

At $1.61 a share, the performance was well up on the $1.28 per share generated in the prior-year quarter and comfortably ahead of Wall Street...

