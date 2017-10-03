Recent news:

American Financial pegs Q3 cat losses at $105mn

Dan Ascher 3 October 2017

American Financial Group (AFG) expects to shoulder $105mn of the ultimate bill from an onslaught of natural disasters that have impacted the industry in the third quarter.



The estimate relates to claims from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, as well as the two major earthquakes in Mexico in September, AFG said.



The carrier added that the figure represents its pretax loss from the events, net of reinsurance and inclusive of reinstatement premiums and other associated offsets.



The Cincinnati-based insurer said...

