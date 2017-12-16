Recent news:

American Family invests to accelerate digital moves

Ted Bunker 16 December 2017

Regional carrier American Family Insurance has purchased Networked Insights to speed up its "digital transformation" through greater use of data, analytics and artificial intelligence in property and casualty underwriting.

"The analytics capabilities we gain with Networked Insights will strengthen our ability to provide proactive protection to customers and to quickly identify and meet customer needs," said Peter Gunder, the Madison, Wisconsin-based insurer's chief business development officer. Terms of the deal announced today were not disclosed.

American Family, a mutual holding...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership