Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

16 December 2017

Search archive

American Family invests to accelerate digital moves

Ted Bunker 16 December 2017

Regional carrier American Family Insurance has purchased Networked Insights to speed up its "digital transformation" through greater use of data, analytics and artificial intelligence in property and casualty underwriting.

"The analytics capabilities we gain with Networked Insights will strengthen our ability to provide proactive protection to customers and to quickly identify and meet customer needs," said Peter Gunder, the Madison, Wisconsin-based insurer's chief business development officer. Terms of the deal announced today were not disclosed.

American Family, a mutual holding...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π