American Club slips to 16 loss but surplus grows in 17

Ted Bunker 23 June 2017

The American Club swung to a $2mn operating loss in 2016 even as total premium climbed 17 percent and investment returns improved, the New York-based member of the International Group of protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs said today.

Formally known as the American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association, the club said 2016 losses and other expenses jumped 30 percent to $108.5mn, led by a 43 percent surge in losses and related expenses to about $70.8mn.

The increase in...

