Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

23 June 2017

Search archive

American Club slips to 16 loss but surplus grows in 17

Ted Bunker 23 June 2017

The American Club swung to a $2mn operating loss in 2016 even as total premium climbed 17 percent and investment returns improved, the New York-based member of the International Group of protection and indemnity (P&I) clubs said today.

Formally known as the American Steamship Owners Mutual Protection & Indemnity Association, the club said 2016 losses and other expenses jumped 30 percent to $108.5mn, led by a 43 percent surge in losses and related expenses to about $70.8mn.

The increase in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership


Share:

Euromoney Trading Limited - 3rd Floor, 41 Eastcheap, London, EC3M 1DT, United Kingdom. The content of this website is copyright of Euromoney Trading Limited 2017. All rights reserved Euromoney Trading Limited actively monitors usage of our website and products and reserves the right to terminate accounts if abuse occurs.

Π