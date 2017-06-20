Recent news:

American Ag upgraded by AM Best

Ted Bunker 20 June 2017

American Agricultural Insurance Company's improved underwriting and operating results have earned it an upgrade from AM Best, which elevated the reinsurer's financial strength rating by one step to A.

The outlook on the rating is stable.

AM Best cited "strong risk-adjusted capitalisation" as well as five years of both underwriting and operating profits by the firm, which provides reinsurance services to Farm Bureau insurance companies.

The reinsurer's performance has resulted from "aggressive risk management initiatives" that have included restructuring its...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership