9 February 2017

AM Best warns on deteriorating profitability in India

Charlie Thomas 8 February 2017

AM Best has highlighted a trend of worsening profitability and rising loss ratios in India.

In a Best Briefing note entitled Performance in the Indian Non-Life Market is Stalling, the ratings agency reported that the profitability improvements seen from 2011 to 2014 had now stalled, and in some areas reversed.

Underwriting performance - which has been weak - was on an improving trend after 2011, with combined ratios coming down from more than 120 percent to 110 percent in 2014...

