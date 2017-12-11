Recent news:

AM Best upgrades Zurich rating outlook to stable

Catrin Shi 11 December 2017

AM Best has revised the outlook on Zurich Insurance Group's A+ financial strength rating to stable from negative, citing the firm's recent restructuring of the P&C operations.

The stable outlook also applies to Zurich's aa- long-term issuer credit rating. The rating agency affirmed both the financial strength and long-term issuer credit ratings.

"The revised outlooks reflect the strong corrective actions management has taken on the group's P&C operations, and AM Best's expectation that these actions will lead to sustained improvement...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership