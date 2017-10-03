Recent news:

AM Best upgrades OneBeacon as review ends

Catrin Shi 3 October 2017

AM Best has removed OneBeacon Insurance Group from under review with positive implications and upgraded the carrier's long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) to "a+" following closure of the sale of OneBeacon to Impact Financial.

The rating agency affirmed the financial strength rating of Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company and its rated affiliates at A. Collectively, these companies are referred to as OneBeacon Insurance Group.





"The ratings upgrades of the OneBeacon entities reflect the financial and operational benefits that will be derived...

