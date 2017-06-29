Recent news:

AM Best upgrades Coverys subsidiaries

Matthew Neill 29 June 2017

AM Best has upgraded the financial strength ratings of four subsidiaries of US medical malpractice carrier Coverys from A- to A.

The companies upgraded were Medical Professional Mutual Insurance Company, MHA Insurance Company, Washington Casualty Company and Preferred Professional Insurance Company.

The rating agency also moved the outlook for the ratings from positive to stable.

Coverys' other subsidiaries - ProSelect, Coverys Specialty Insurance and Coverys RRG - retain their current A ratings and stable outlook.

The move follows Coverys' purchase...

