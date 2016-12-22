Recent news:

AM Best upgrades Arig after Takaful Re run-off move

Ted Bunker 22 December 2016

AM Best has upgraded its rating on Arab Insurance Group (Arig) of Bahrain, citing the company's ability to make strategic moves to improve its business.

AM Best raised Arig's financial strength rating to A- from B++, noting that changes recently made by the organisation had helped it generate stronger performance, with a combined ratio of 90 percent in each of the past three quarters.

In 2015, Arig delivered a combined ratio of 109 percent for its non-life underwriting operations, driven...

