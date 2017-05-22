Recent news:

AM Best shuns Solvency II model use in ratings

Matthew Neill 22 May 2017

AM Best has said it will not directly use Solvency II results in its rating assessments over concerns the regime does not provide an accurate picture of carriers' balance sheets.

In a statement released today to coincide with the first solvency and financial condition reports under the new regulations, the rating agency said while Solvency II represented the European regulatory position and is intended to be risk-based, it would instead continue to use its internal Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR)...

