AM Best revises Hyundai Marine & Fire outlook to negative

Laura Board 3 July 2017

AM Best has revised the outlook of Hyundai Marine & Fire (HMF) to negative from stable, while affirming the carrier's financial strength rating of A (excellent) and long-term issuer credit rating of a.

The revised outlook reflects the carrier's increased asset leverage over the past five years, which has left the company's capitalisation more susceptible to asset value fluctuation, the rating agency said.

AM Best said it could lift the outlook if HMF "can achieve sustainable improvement in its risk-adjusted...

