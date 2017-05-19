Recent news:

AM Best puts Sompo Canopius Swiss reinsurer under review

Matthew Neill 19 May 2017

AM Best has placed the ratings of Sompo Canopius' Swiss reinsurance arm under review with developing implications.

In a statement released today, AM Best said the move reflected "uncertainties over Sompo Japan Canopius Reinsurance AG's future business profile and its strategic importance within the Sompo group" following the company's acquisition of Endurance last year.

The rating agency said it expected the under review status to be resolved once more details of the company's future business plan emerge.

Sompo Japan Canopius...

