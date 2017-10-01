Recent news:

AM Best puts negative outlook on Tower Hill Prime

David Bull 29 September 2017

AM Best has gone negative on Florida homeowners carrier Tower Hill Prime Insurance Company as it pointed to the impact of weather losses, adverse development and the assignment of benefits (AOB) on its underwriting performance.

The ratings agency said it had revised its outlooks from stable to negative on the insurer's A- financial strength and a- long-term issuer credit ratings.

With $254mn of annualized written premiums, Tower Hill is the 11th biggest writer of personal and commercial residential insurance in...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership