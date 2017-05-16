Recent news:

AM Best puts Hamilton Re and units under review

Matthew Neill 16 May 2017

AM Best has placed the credit and financial strength ratings of Bermudian carrier Hamilton Re and subsidiaries under review following the departure of Hamilton Insurance chairman and CEO Brian Duperreault to AIG.

The ratings agency said the move reflected AIG's deal to purchase Hamilton US for $110mn, the transfer of Attune to Hamilton and other aspects of the memorandum of understanding signed by the two carriers as part of Duperreault's move.



AM Best said: "The under review with developing implications...

