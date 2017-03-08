Recent news:

AM Best downgrades Istmo unit after regulatory action

Laura Board 8 March 2017

AM Best has downgraded the financial strength rating of Istmo Re unit Aseguradora del Istmo from B++ (Good) to E and the subsidiary's long-term issuer credit rating from bbb to e following a review initiated when it slashed the parent company ratings in December.

AM Best also withdrew the rating for captive Liffey Reinsurance.

The Panama insurance regulator seized control of Istmo Re in December. Shortly after, AM Best downgraded the parent entity's rating from B to E and the...

