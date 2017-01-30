Recent news:

AM Best cuts Singapore Ergo unit outlook to negative

Laura Board 30 January 2017

AM Best has revised the outlook for the Singaporean unit of Ergo to negative from stable, while affirming its A- financial strength rating and its A- long-term issuer credit rating.

The revised outlook at Ergo Insurance Pte Ltd, whose ultimate owner is Munich Re, reflects "the declining trends in Ergo's Insurance's risk-adjusted capitalisation and operating performance relative to its peers", said AM Best.

The ratings agency noted that retained losses and high dividend payments have weighed on the business's risk-adjusted...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership