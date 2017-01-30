AM Best cuts Singapore Ergo unit outlook to negative

AM Best has revised the outlook for the Singaporean unit of Ergo to negative from stable, while affirming its A- financial strength rating and its A- long-term issuer credit rating.
The revised outlook at Ergo Insurance Pte Ltd, whose ultimate owner is Munich Re, reflects "the declining trends in Ergo's Insurance's risk-adjusted capitalisation and operating performance relative to its peers", said AM Best.
The ratings agency noted that retained losses and high dividend payments have weighed on the business's risk-adjusted...
