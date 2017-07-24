Recent news:

AM Best affirms Sirius despite Minsheng concerns

Laura Board 24 July 2017

AM Best has affirmed the credit ratings of Bermuda-domiciled carrier Sirius and its main subsidiaries despite what it called the "materially weaker" credit profile of the (re)insurer's parent, China Minsheng Investment Group Corp.

The rating agency marked the long-term issuer credit rating (ICR) of Sirius International Group Limited (SIG) as bbb.

It assigned an A financial strength rating and an "a" long-term ICR to Sirius Bermuda Insurance, with the same ratings for Sirius International Insurance Corp and subsidiary Sirius America...

