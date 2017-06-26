Recent news:

AM Best affirms credit ratings of Grenfell insurer Ocaso

Laura Board 26 June 2017

AM Best has affirmed the A financial strength rating and a+ long-term issuer credit rating of Spanish insurer Ocaso.

Both ratings were given a stable outlook.

AM Best said its ratings "reflect Ocaso's excellent risk-adjusted capitalisation, solid operating performance, and strong business profile".

It added: "Offsetting rating factors include the company's almost exclusive focus on its domestic market and the impact that the strengthening of legacy funeral expense insurance reserves has on its performance."

AM Best noted that Ocaso's internal...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership