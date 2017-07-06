Insight and Intelligence on the London & International Insurance Markets

6 July 2017

AM Best affirms Axis A+ rating following Novae deal

Ted Bunker 6 July 2017

Axis Capital has retained its A+ (superior) financial strength rating with a stable outlook from AM Best following announcement of its intention to buy London-listed Novae for $604mn in cash.

The ratings will not be affected by the Bermuda-based company's plan to finance the deal with available resources, AM Best indicated.

The rating agency noted that Novae, operating through its Lloyd's Syndicate 2007, had gross written premium of about £900mn ($1.17bn) in 2016.

The 700p per share purchase price values the London-based (re)insurer at £467.6mn, or about 1.5x tangible book.

AM Best said it will monitor the progress of the transaction, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, and the subsequent integration of the two firms with respect to future ratings actions.

