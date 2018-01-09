Recent news:

Alpine Eternity loss creeps up to $340mn

John Hewitt Jones and Adam McNestrie 8 January 2018

The marine (re)insurance market's loss from the 2015 Alpine Eternity accident has increased by $65mn to $340mn after the claim estimate was revised upwards a second time, The Insurance Insider can reveal.

Most of the loss will fall to reinsurers on the International Group (IG)'s programme. They have also been told that the grounding of containership the Kea Trader in July last year was expected to produce gross claims of $170mn.

Carriers with significant exposure to the 2015 Alpine Eternity...

If you are a non-subscriber but would like to be able to view this article, then please go to our Publications page for further information on joining our readership