Recent news:

AlphaCat holdings grow to $2.7bn at 1.1

Dan Ascher 12 January 2017

AlphaCat, the asset management arm of Validus, has grown to $2.7bn in assets, the Bermudian (re)insurance group announced today.

In a statement released after markets closed, Validus said by 1 January AlphaCat's assets under management had grown by $200mn since the same time last year.

The carrier reported that third party assets were now $2.5bn, a $400mn gain since the start of 2016. It said the growth represented an increase of 20 percent and included the first third-party investments in...

